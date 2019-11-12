Bid to make intoxicating gel leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An attempt by five men to make an intoxicating gel from ganja leaves and other chemicals resulted in one person getting killed and two suffering burns. Police said a gang of five men from different districts came to the city on Saturday and rented a room at Manthope Colony in Aynambakkam. They were identified as Masi alias Rajesh, Moahmmed Razaq, Raji aias Gnanavelraja, Raju alias Raja (the deceased) and Vignesh.

“On Sunday, the men allegedly mixed ganja leaves with spirit and another chemical and boiled it on an induction stove they had brought along. They boiled it till it became a gel to wipe it on a cigarette and smoke for an extra affect. However, after they made the gel, Masi, Mohammed and Rajesh stepped out to buy cigarettes while Raja, a car driver, and Vignesh, a milk vendor, stayed back in the room,” said an officer.

Police believe that due to the boiling, the room was filled with vapour and when one of the two men lit a cigarette, fire broke out and they sustained burns. Hearing screams, the hotel staff took them to the government hospital where Raja died. The Tiruverkadu police have secured the trio and are investigating what chemical they had used and how they had got access to ganja leaves.