Chennai Smog: Air pollution levels reduce thanks to easterlies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After suffering for a week due to severe air pollution, Chennaities can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Due to the presence of stronger winds on Monday when compared to last week, air quality has considerably increased.

The city was covered under a thick smog whole of last week leading to a spike in respiratory illnesses. This was mainly attributed to still air and lack of land-sea breeze. The met department has also predicted moderate rain in the next five days over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore and Nilgiris.

According to data from Central Pollution Control Board, Air Quality Index (AQI) of Chennai was recorded to be an average of 169 which indicates moderate air quality. On Sunday, average AQI was recorded to be 240 which indicated moderate level of pollution. And this number was steadily decreasing on Monday evening indicating better air quality. Many could see a visible change in air quality as smog like effect has reduced. At Manali and Velachery, AQI changed from poor to moderate on Monday evening. At 5.30 pm on Monday, AQI of Manali, Velachery and Alandur were 99, 181 and 226 respectively.

According to air quality norms, an AQI of 0-50 is considered to be good with least pollution impact, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor and more 301 is considered to be severe. On Friday evening, the AQI levels crossed 300. The Central government’s Sameer application, which calculates AQI, had indicated that city's poor air quality would have definite health impact causing respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Station AQI on Monday 6.30 pm Avg AQI level last week Main pollution component Manali 96 230-290 PM 2.5 Velachery 172 230-330 PM 2.5 Alandur 211 280-350 Ozone

Source: Central Pollution Control Board