Home Cities Chennai

Cake-mixing ceremony in Chennai's Savera hotel turns red with love and cheer

Everyone already had their fingers dipped in the large pile of dry fruit in front of them.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Nina Reddy, joint managing director, Savera Hotel

Nina Reddy, joint managing director, Savera Hotel| Debadatta Mallick

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Everyone already had their fingers dipped in the large pile of dry fruit in front of them. A few had bottles of wine, rum, scotch and whiskey in their hands ready to be emptied at the cue. We were at the cake-mixing ceremony in Savera Hotel.

"This year’s theme is red,” said Jesu Lambert, who has been working as a chef at Savera for the last three years. “Red is the colour of love. Christmas is about spreading love and peace and we are looking forward to a great year ahead," said Nina Reddy, joint managing director of Savera Hotel.

“In olden days, to ensure that all the dry fruits are mixed well with the alcohol, the cooks used to hide five coins in the mixture. We have also hidden five coins and we all need to find them,” announced chef Lambert before starting the countdown.

There was silence for a minute as everyone waited for all the alcohol to empty out. Soon, gloved fingers combed through the mixture, looking for a buried coin. A few started singing carols while others laughed excitedly while mixing. “We have chopped walnuts, cashews, dried cherries, raisins and dried grapes in the mixture and will be mixing them with red wine, whiskey, scotch and rum,” said chef Lambert.

Soon, the smell of sweet, alcohol-soaked, dry fruits filled the hall when suddenly Anu Sachdev, a guest, found the first coin. The crowd cheered and the search for the rest of the coins resumed. The second, third and fourth coins were found soon after that.

At the end of a good fifteen-minute search, a pile of thoroughly mixed dry fruit mixture was heaped at the centre of a long table. The group was only able to find four hidden coins. “Now we will have to find it in the cake,” quipped Nina with a smile.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Savera Hotel Cake mixing ceremony
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp