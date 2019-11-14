Chennai Corporation Commissioner summoned by Madras HC over encroachments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation to appear before it on November 19 after it was not convinced with the status report filed by the executive engineer of Zone V on the haphazard parking of two-wheelers along the pavements on NSC Bose Road.

The bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee was hearing a PIL petition from Vandana Zachariah, a chartered accountant, over the encroachments on the pavements constructed at `50 crore along the NSC Bose Road.

On an earlier direction from the HC, the executive engineer submitted a status report on Wednesday, in which he said all bikes along the pavements had been cleared and efforts were on to relocate the encroachers. After the Corporation counsel gave an undertaking to file an additional affidavit containing all details sought by the court, the bench adjourned the case to November 19.