Express Impact: Cemetery road in North Chennai's Chennai relaid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after Express reported how bad road affected commuters and patients of Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Hospital, the cemetery road in North Chennai has been relaid. The stretch of TH Road to Royapuram Metro Water Station road was re-laid early on Wednesday morning after potholes and bumps were levelled with sand, said officials.

When the road was submerged in rain water on Saturday, patients and ambulance drivers faced difficulty in reaching the hospital located at the cemetery road. The Corporation is relaying roads near Stanley Hospital after the potholes were closed recently, following a TNIE report.