Home Cities Chennai

Express Impact: Cemetery road in North Chennai's Chennai relaid

Three days after Express reported how bad road affected commuters and patients of Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Hospital, the cemetery road in North Chennai has been relaid.

Published: 14th November 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Bad road conditions near Cemetery Road at Washermanpet

Bad road conditions near Cemetery Road at Washermanpet (File photo|D Sampath Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after Express reported how bad road affected commuters and patients of Raja Sir Ramaswamy Mudaliar (RSRM) Hospital, the cemetery road in North Chennai has been relaid. The stretch of TH Road to Royapuram Metro Water Station road was re-laid early on Wednesday morning after potholes and bumps were levelled with sand, said officials.

When the road was submerged in rain water on Saturday, patients and ambulance drivers faced difficulty in reaching the hospital located at the cemetery road. The Corporation is relaying roads near Stanley Hospital after the potholes were closed recently, following a TNIE report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSRM Hospital Chennai Corporation Chennai road repairs Royapuram
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp