IIT-M student Fathima Latheef's death casts a cloud on TN's secular credentials: MK Stalin

The purported suicide note of Fathima has provoked protests, with student activists terming her death as ‘institutional murder’

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday expressed shock over the suicide of IIT student and demanded time-bound, honest, independent and transparent probe in the matter.

READ | With 14 cases in 10 years, IIT-Madras tops list of suicides among contemporaries

"It is extremely shocking that Fathima had committed suicide due to discrimination. Allegations of Fathima's mother has cast a cloud on the secular credentials of Tamil Nadu. This is a worrying trend. This is a shame," the DMK leader said in a statement while adding that it is time we avoid saffronisation of educational institutions.

Earlier today, SFI staged a protest outside IIT Madras demanding a fair investigation in the matter.

The Chennai Police Commissioner on Thursday transferred the suicide case to the Central Crime Branch for further investigation.

READ | Central Crime Branch to take over suicide of IIT Madras student Fathima Latheef

A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Friday, the police had said.

Fathima Latheef, a native of Kerala, was pursuing an integrated MA programme at the institute, the police said. 

