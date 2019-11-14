IIT-M student Fathima Latheef's death casts a cloud on TN's secular credentials: MK Stalin
The purported suicide note of Fathima has provoked protests, with student activists terming her death as ‘institutional murder’
Published: 14th November 2019 06:10 PM | Last Updated: 14th November 2019 06:39 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday expressed shock over the suicide of IIT student and demanded time-bound, honest, independent and transparent probe in the matter.
"It is extremely shocking that Fathima had committed suicide due to discrimination. Allegations of Fathima's mother has cast a cloud on the secular credentials of Tamil Nadu. This is a worrying trend. This is a shame," the DMK leader said in a statement while adding that it is time we avoid saffronisation of educational institutions.
Earlier today, SFI staged a protest outside IIT Madras demanding a fair investigation in the matter.
The Chennai Police Commissioner on Thursday transferred the suicide case to the Central Crime Branch for further investigation.
A student of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Friday, the police had said.
Fathima Latheef, a native of Kerala, was pursuing an integrated MA programme at the institute, the police said.