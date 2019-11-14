Pedestrian Plaza in Chennai's T Nagar not so disabled-friendly, say activists

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) find it difficult to access shops and cross the road along the ‘futuristic’ pedestrian plaza, Corporation officials have promised amends.

For example, a person on a wheelchair will not be able to cross the road at the zebra crossing. Even as there are ramps that taper to the road along the pavement, a person on wheelchair will have to move on the road to reach the zebra crossing. “The road has already been made narrow to accommodate the pavement. It will be quite unsafe to use wheelchair in traffic,” said a person with disability.

The parking bays chipped into the pavements are narrow and persons on wheelchair will have to once again travel on the road for a short while before finding a ramp. “There are no ramps at bus bays. Boarding public transport will be difficult,” he said.

JD Madan, a member of the Disability Rights Alliance, while welcoming the project, said the PwDs would have to either step up or step down to access a majority of the shops. “The Corporation should also ensure that all buildings follow official guidelines so that PwDs can access shops,” he said. A person can, however, fully travel from one end to the other on any side in a wheelchair, he added. The pavements, even though re-laid evenly to prevent vehicular traffic largely do not have any visual aid to help persons with visual disabilities.

A senior Corporation official said the government would soon embed tactile studs that will help the visually impaired. Commenting on the appropriate distribution of ramps he said, “We have plans to elevate the zebra crossing to pavement levels so that people who have mobility issues need not take a step down in order to cross. “We want this project to be universally disabled-accessible. We will make any required changed soon,” the official concluded.

‘One-way traffic could lead to congestion’

CHENNAI: As government plans to allow only one-way traffic at Pondy Bazaar, locals fear that it may create a bottleneck in neighbouring areas in T Nagar. A police release said all vehicles coming from Anna Salai towards Panagal Park will be allowed only till Thanikachalam Road junction.

Vehicles headed towards Panagal Park will have to turn left and go through Thanikachalam Road and Venkatanarayana Road. Also, motorists going from Panagal Park to Anna Salai will have to use Prakasam Road, GN Chetty Road and turn right into Dr Nair Road to reach Thyagaraya Road and subsequently Anna Salai. "Even without a one-way in place, there is a bottleneck near Pondy Bazaar during rush hour," said a resident. M Muruganandan, an auto driver, said traffic has worsened since construction of pedestrian plaza.