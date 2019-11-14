T Nagar Pedestrian Plaza project delights walkers but leaves shopkeepers sour

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pedestrians found the experience of not having to worry about manoeuvring through traffic refreshing. “I’ve been a resident of Radha Street for over 25 years. I’ve never felt better walking through these streets,” said Seethalakshmi P.

While pedestrians seem upbeat, shopkeepers who were shifted to corporation shopping complex in Pondy Bazaar do not think businesses will pick up. This November marks six years of street vendors being shifted. “I don’t know if anyone was called for talks before planning the plaza,” said Gandhi, who runs a fashion jewellery store. When he was selling on the streets, he made up to Rs 2,000, here the maximum he made was Rs 500 a day, he claimed.

The complex was built to house 629 shops of which only around 300 are now functioning, said Kaja Moideen, who was secretary of one of the four associations for street vendors, which is defunct now. “Shopkeepers, especially in the second and third floors have vacated,” he said.

Peter, who runs a shop at the second floor said, “Earlier, we used to sell curtains near one of the schools. People would eye our collection and buy or come back later to buy,” he said.