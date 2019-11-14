Home Cities Chennai

This Chennai-based engineer converts trash to treasure

Old batteries, chip boards, diodes —R Durga Prasad uses e-waste to create unique art.

Published: 14th November 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Durga Prasad is an engineer by profession

Durga Prasad is an engineer by profession

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anything can inspire creativity, even e-waste that is hazardous to health and perceived as junk. Electronic engineer R Durga Prasad, keeping his skills and educational background in mind, decided to put it to good use by pursuing this line of art.

“My mother is an artist. She loves collecting idols of Lord Ganesha and has around 300 of them. I’ve imbibed this admiration for toys and hobby of collecting miniatures from her. Since childhood, I’ve been collecting scented erasers, stamps, coins, Hot Wheels cars and Happy Meal toys from McDonald’s. Everything is stored in my trunk box. I would have over 100 of them in each category.

My love for miniatures combined with a flair for art pushed me to think out of the box in my field. That’s when the idea of e-waste art popped up,” said Durga, a resident of Chrompet. He graduated in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from St Joseph College of Engineering in 2015. He has been working in a leading battery manufacturing company as a service engineer in the city for the past four years.

Taking part in Art Fleamart by The Paper Dolphin in Bengaluru this October opened his perspective to varied areas to explore in e-waste art.

“I knew the objects I wanted to work with but they required an aesthetic touch. The art exhibition was a turning point for me to observe what the customers wanted. I had displayed a few bookmarks made of computer RAM, mini E bots made of electronic spare parts and fridge mangers made of circuit boards. An engineer purchased 10 mini E bots from me and that was a big step. It encouraged me to channel my ideas more effectively,” said the artist.

Durga started pursuing this hobby seriously every day after work for two hours. Unlike scrap art, he feels that e-waste art is still in its nascent stages. The artist takes inspiration on Instagram from other foreign artists who pursue this full-time. Inverter diodes, chipboards, old batteries — name it and you will find them as components in his work. Durga sources these objects from Ritchie Street and old scrap dealers.

“Finding these parts is not challenging. One has to do a lot of groundwork to see what fits where. Each part has a specification. People usually hunt for these with description but I specify my use based on the kind of art I need them for and buy them from these shopkeepers. The objects have to be miniature to be affordable and that’s when people will buy it. I’m also looking for corporate orders,” said Durga.

He wants to incorporate chips into accessories, jewellery and stationery. Imagine multi-coloured light glowing in your earrings or pendants with the LED options. The artist will also be taking part in the fourth edition of Art Fleamart in December in the city.

Mini E bots are priced at Rs 100.

For details, visit his Instagram page: The E-Art store/dps_laboratory

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Durga Prasad The Paper Dolphin Art Fleamart Chennai e waste Chennai waste art
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp