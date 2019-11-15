AIU sleuths foil bid to smuggle 3.3 kg gold worth Rs 1.3 crore at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths belonging to Customs department foiled bids to smuggle 3.3 Kg gold worth Rs. 1.33 Crore at Chennai Airport on Thursday.

Working on a tip-off, AIU officials rummaged Oman Airways flight which had arrived from Muscat.

During rummaging three bundles wrapped in black adhesive tape were found concealed under one of the passenger seats.



The bundles were opened and three gold bars weighing 1 kg each with foreign markings along with 3 gold plates without any markings, of 24k purity, weighing 3.365 kg and valued at Rs 1.33 crore were recovered.

The same was seized under Customs Act 1962 as unclaimed. Further investigation is in progress.