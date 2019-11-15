Nine nabbed for threatening jeweller in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine people were arrested for threatening a jeweller to pay Rs 15 lakh in T Nagar on Wednesday. Hunt is on for six others.

According to the police, P Dhanasekar (27), a resident of Tiruverkadu and the main accused, visited a jewellery shop on Usman Road on November 3 and bought a three-sovereign gold chain in exchange of old jewels. "He allegedly applied some powder on the chain and came back the next day claiming the gold was of substandard quality. He also claimed to be a mediaperson and threatened to expose the owner and demanded `15 to let the matter go," said a police officer.

He returned with 14 others on Wednesday and sought a meeting with the owner, Y Siva Arul Durai. The men against threatened him. Meanwhile, a staff informed the police, who rushed to the spot and nabbed nine men. The others took to their heels.

The arrested were identified as K Syed Abudaker (49), an accountant from Pudupet, M Jagadesan (25) of Ennore, A Aamanulla (39) of Pudupet, V Sriram (27) of Kilpauk, B Murugan (40) of East Tambaram, M Jeeva (47) of Vadapalani, A Tirumal (37) of Triplicane - all advocates - and V Dhandapani (24) of Pallavaram, a driver.