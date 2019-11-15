Suicide in IIT-Madras: Many faced issues with the professor, alleges victim's sister

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Following the suicide of Fathima Latheef, other students have also started calling us with similar complaints against the institution and the professor, the deceased girl’s family members told Express on Thursday.

"In these two days, we received several calls from parents and the students of IIT-M, revealing similar ordeals faced by them or their children," said Fathima’s twin sister Aysha Latheef.

"One student who called my father said harassment and torture are common in the campus. Many of them complained about the egoistic behaviour of the professor, whose name was mentioned in my sister’s phone," she added.

Chennai police said the girl was unhappy since she returned after puja holidays.

"She was happy when she came home. After returning to the hostel, she was worried about something,” said Aysha.

"Despite several enquiries, she never mentioned anything to anyone. Though earlier several times my sister told us about the behaviour of the particular professor, stating he is generally rude to students, she never mentioned any bad experience."

"We have requested the CM and other higher officials to ensure our presence while examining her mobile phone," said Fathima’s uncle Shine Dev.

He added that Fathima’s laptop has been recovered, and they have gone through her mails in which she has appealed for the extra five marks with the professor which was unknowingly overlooked by the faculty.