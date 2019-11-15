Home Cities Chennai

Suicide in IIT-Madras: Many faced issues with the professor, alleges victim's sister

Students shared similar ordeals to that of the girl they have faced in the institution and complained of the professor's egoistic behaviour.

Published: 15th November 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Members of SFI protest demanding action on the faculty who where accused by Fathima Latif a student of Cheneai IIT on Thursday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

Members of SFI protest demanding action on the faculty who where accused by Fathima Latif a student of Cheneai IIT on Thursday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Following the suicide of Fathima Latheef, other students have also started calling us with similar complaints against the institution and the professor, the deceased girl’s family members told Express on Thursday. 

"In these two days, we received several calls from parents and the students of IIT-M, revealing similar ordeals faced by them or their children," said Fathima’s twin sister Aysha Latheef.

"One student who called my father said harassment and torture are common in the campus. Many of them complained about the egoistic behaviour of the professor, whose name was mentioned in my sister’s phone," she added.

Chennai police said the girl was unhappy since she returned after puja holidays.

"She was happy when she came home. After returning to the hostel, she was worried about something,” said Aysha.

"Despite several enquiries, she never mentioned anything to anyone. Though earlier several times my sister told us about the behaviour of the particular professor, stating he is generally rude to students, she never mentioned any bad experience."

"We have requested the CM and other higher officials to ensure our presence while examining her mobile phone," said Fathima’s uncle Shine Dev.

He added that Fathima’s laptop has been recovered, and they have gone through her mails in which she has appealed for the extra five marks with the professor which was unknowingly overlooked by the faculty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aysha Latheef Fathima Latheef IIT Madras suicide Kollam girl suicide IIT madras harassment Chennai police
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp