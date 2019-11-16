Home Cities Chennai

NHAI plans to axe 5,000 trees and 637 mangroves for proposed East Coast Road widening

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has recommended for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

A view of the East Coast Road. | (File | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will axe around 5,000 fully grown trees and 637 mangroves for the proposed East Coast Road (ECR) widening between Mamallapuram and Marakkanam. 

The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Union Environment Ministry has recommended for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance.

The 62-km stretch of national highway would be turned into four/six/eight-lane and would be executed in two parts under Central government’s flagship Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 (feeder routes).

The widening of 31km-stretch between Mamallapuram and Mugaiyur would raze about 3,319 trees and the alignment will pass through Palar river near Iiayanarkuppam, a few creeks, estuaries, lakes and minor streams. 

The second part of widening will be between Mugaiyur and Marakkanam, which would claim 1,560 trees and affect 637 mangroves.

This stretch will also cross creeks, estuaries, lakes and minor streams. As per official documents, accessed by Express, around 13 km of the project area is falling under CRZ in Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts. 

The total cost of the project is Rs 1,802 crore, which includes civil cost, land acquisition, environmental and plantation cost. The proposed road has been designed with the objective of eliminating U-turns to prevent accidents.

The proposed road will have six major bridges, nine minor bridges, 14 vehicular underpasses, eight light vehicle underpasses, two toll plazas, 34 bus shelters, two truck bays and one bus bay.  

EAC lambasts NHAI

EAC has criticised NHAI reasoning for seeking exemption for obtaining prior environment clearance under Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006. NHAI said the project does not attract provisions of EIA Notification as the length is less than 100 kms. 

The committee has accused NHAI of deliberately breaking the projects into smaller packages to circumvent law and “it cannot be allowed.”

“Two proposals each of 31 km length and contiguous to one another, are placed now for consideration and a third segment of similar length, which is also contiguous, is in pipeline. The project proponent shall be mindful in future while submitting such proposals.”

