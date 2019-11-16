Home Cities Chennai

Volunteers to turn MLS green

The MEEL Foundation and Madras Literary Society have come up with a unique event for kids.

Published: 16th November 2019 06:42 AM

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MEEL Foundation and Madras Literary Society have come up with a unique event for kids. The sixth edition of Garden Party to be held today will be special as children are being invited to not only plant shrubs at the 200-year-old library premises but will also engage in a reading and storytelling session.

The gardening session has been going on for five weeks. Volunteers across age groups come to the premises, clean the open courtyard and plant something. Mayur Anand, founder of MEEL Foundation says, “This was started with the intention of giving people a space to sit in the open and read. Madras Literary Society is a heritage site. Its building and courtyard need some work. We took the courtyard and are calling volunteers to help us. We cannot plant trees. But we can plant shrubs and low-maintenance plants.” Volunteers can bring their own plants and name them as well. 

Today there will be a reading session on environment books to create awareness among children. It will begin at 10 am and these books will be on display till 4.30 pm. Volunteers can also choose to just clean the place or they could lay the foundation or plant shrubs in the courtyard. The MLS will provide volunteers with all the necessary equipment for gardening. 

The children’s section at the library was started last year and most of the books are donated. Thirupurasundari Sevvel who is associated with the MLS says,” The best way to teach children about heritage or environment is to make them a part of it. We felt that if we take them to the verandah and engage them with nature, they will understand the value of nature.”

