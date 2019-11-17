Chennai Metro rail timings now displayed at airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail, in association with Airports Authority of India, has installed a passenger information display system at Chennai airport.

The system will display Metro train timings on a real time basis. This will greatly help international and domestic passengers arriving at Chennai international airport to further plan their journey by Metro train.

It is also planned to install additional display systems at all Metro stations at strategic locations for the convenience of passengers and also at bus stops near Metro stations.