LIC housing expo kicks off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 22nd edition of LIC Housing Finance Limited’s property fair kicked off at Rajah Muthiah Hall here on Saturday. The two-day fair ‘Ungal Illam 2019’, features more than 100 projects. Customers can avail themselves of spot loan sanctions. Siddhartha Mohanty, company Managing Director and CEO, who inaugurated the event, said: “This year too, we have a good participation of developers. Customers can find broad range of properties that suit their budget.’’

More than 40 builders are participating in the fair.

“The LIC HFL’s home loan interest rate starts at 8.35 percent onwards with maximum tenure of 30 years.

“Additionally, eligible borrowers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme can get subsidy up to Rs 2.67 lakhs on their home loans,’’ a release said.