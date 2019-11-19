Home Cities Chennai

Three IIT-M professors summoned for inquiry in Fathima Latheef suicide case

After MPs raise issue in Parliament, Education Minister assures measures to prevent such suicide incidents

Published: 19th November 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Azhar and Justin, students from Humanities and Social Science department of IIT-M sit on hunger strike demanding internal probe into 19 year old Fathima Latheef case, who committed suicide, at IIT-M in Chennai on Monday | DEBADATTA MALLLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/T’PURAM/KOLLAM: The Central Crime Branch of the city police on Monday summoned three professors from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras for the investigations in the suicide of the student Fathima Latheef. They were told to appear before the investigating officers on Tuesday.
Police sources said these three professors were named in one of the suicide notes that was purportedly left by Fathima. 

On Monday, a police team is said to have questioned the three professors in the Indian Institute of Technology campus and later issued them summons to appear before them on Tuesday.However, police officers refused to confirm the authenticity of the suicide note left by Fathima even though they acknowledged the professors being summoned were named in the suicide note. 

After the furore over the suicide of the student and allegations of harassment against a particular professor, the investigations were transferred to a special team headed by Additional Commissioner of Police C Eswaramoorthy and supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Megalina.

On November 9, the Fathima Latheef committed suicide at the hostel in Indian Insttute of Technology (M). Later the day, the students and family members of the Fathima claimed that she had mentioned a name of a professor in the alleged suicide note. While there was a lag in the investigation from the part of the local police, the case was transferred to the CCB. On 14 November, the Chennai city police commissioner A K Viswanathan ordered the case to be transferred to the Central Crime Branch claiming that the case is highly sensitive.

Fathima Lateef’s dad under medical care
Fathima Lateef’s father fainted on Monday and is under medical care in their house in Kollam. “He has not been taking proper care of himself ever since the incident. He has become so weak that we had to cancel his meeting with the chief minister, slated to take place on Monday,” said Shine Dev, a family friend. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fathima Latheef suicide IIT Madras
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp