Chennai to get moderate rains till Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Generally, November is the wettest month for Chennai, but this year, the monsoon has been subdued so far. After a good start, the rains have dried up, increasing the deficit to 42 per cent. However, the meteorological department said the city would receive its daily quota of light to moderate rainfall till Friday thanks to easterlies.

Chennai on Tuesday received a few spells of moderate rainfall. Weather blogger Pradeep John said the city would get on and off rainfall till Friday.

Long-range weather forecasting models are picking up formation of back-to-back low-pressure areas in November end and December first week. However, there is no consensus on what kind of impact these systems would have on Chennai and TN. Whenever there is a lull in November, December would see extreme rainfall.

The outlook for Chennai is cloudy conditions. Light rain is to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Overall, there’s 9 per cent rainfall deficit in TN, between October 1 and November 19.