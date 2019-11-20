Don’t charge extra money, private hospitals urged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister C Vijayabaskar urged the private hospitals empanelled under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) not to charge extra money from patients availing the procedure under the scheme.

Speaking at a function held here on Tuesday to distribute the awards for the Best Performance Private Hospitals under the CMCHIS, the minister said, “The eligible beneficiaries should get the treatment and there should not be any refusal or denial of the service. The hospitals also should preform all available procedures.”