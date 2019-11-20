Parking zones coming soon, Corporation tells Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the traffic police department and the city Corporation to remove the vehicles parked on pavements across the city without proper authorisation.



The court has summoned Corporation Commissioner G Prakash in a case filed by a 60-year-old Chartered Accountant, about pavements on NSC Bose Road being encroached by parked vehicles and hawkers.

Prakash submitted that multi-level parking facilities would be created at 65 places in 15 zones, which would cater for 54 lakh two-wheelers and 11.75 lakh four-wheelers in the city.

He said that under the Smart City programme, a new pedestrian plaza was inaugurated, and an MoU has been signed with a private agency. On the relocation of vendors, the Commissioner submitted that a total of 40,000 vendors across the city had been given identity cards and the Street Vending Act, 2014 would come into force.