Passengers can now give feedback through touch screen at Chennai Airport

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to make Chennai Airport more effective and passenger-friendly, the Airport Authority of India has launched a pilot project for passengers to air their grievances or provide their feedback on the quality of services at the airport, said Chennai Airport director S Sreekumar.

Sreekumar told Express that the touch screen machine has been installed near the arrival gate of the domestic terminal. It was launched by Chairman of Airport Authority of India, Arvind Singh, who was in the city last week.

Sreekumar said the passengers can key in their grievances or give feedback on the amenities in the airport which will be rectified by the terminal manager immediately. “This is different from the Smiley machines installed by the AAI. The smiley machines would provide only ratings and is not of much use when it comes to sorting out issues faced by the passengers,” said Sreekumar.

This is a pilot project and in future, it may be expanded across the airport based on the experience in the pilot project.

Usually, for taking action on complaint or other issues, the airport had to depend on the consultant or a survey by an organization which would submit a report after three months. “This would take a long time to sort out issues,” said Sreekumar.

But now the issue would be to ensure that the passengers make use of it. “In a smiley kiosk, passengers have to just press a button to give a rating. Here the passenger has to key in his or her feedback which would take some his or her time,” he said.

This comes after Chennai Airport ranking based on Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality Survey dipped by 10 points. In 2017, Chennai was ranked 53 in 2017 and the airport slipped to 63rd ranking on 2018.

Most of the grievances pertain to baggage delivery, flight information boards, wifi and toilets.