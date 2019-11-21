Chennai airport gets more passenger-friendly with new rating system to redress plaints

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to make Chennai airport more efficient and passenger-friendly, the Airport Authority of India has launched a pilot project wherein passengers can air their grievances or provide their feedback on quality of services in the airport, according to Chennai Airport director S Sreekumar.

Sreekumar told Express that the new pilot was launched by chairman of Airport Authority of India, Arvind Singh, who was in the city last week. Talking about the pilot, he said they have currently installed a feedback touchscreen machine wherein the passenger has to key in his grievances or give his feedback on the amenities in the airport, which will be rectified by the terminal manager immediately.

“This is different from the smiley machines installed by the AAI. The smiley machines would provide only ratings, and are not of much use when it comes to sorting out issues faced by the passengers,” said Sreekumar. He said usually for taking action on complaint or other issues, the airport had to depend on the consultant or a survey by an organization, which would submit a report after three months.

But now the issue would be to ensure that the passengers make use of it. “In a smiley, passengers have to just press a button to give a rating. Here, the passenger has to key in his or her feedback which would take some of his or her time,” he said. Interestingly, once seeing the feedback from the passengers, Chennai Airport is planning to launch it in several locations along the airport, said Sreekumar.

This comes after Chennai Airport ranking, based on Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality Survey, dipped by 10 points. In 2017, Chennai was ranked 53 and slipped to 63 in 2018. Most of the grievances pertain to baggage delivery, flight information boards, wifi and toilets.