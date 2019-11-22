Parents find toddler dead after arriving at Chennai airport from Australia

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was sheer shock and tragedy for a young couple, when they realised that their six-month-old baby had died, at Chennai Airport, after their flight from Victoria in Australia to Chennai on Wednesday night. Sakthi Murugan and his wife Geetha, both techies, were returning from Australia to Chennai with their 6-month-old son, Hrithik.

It was Hrithik’s maiden trip to Chennai. Police said after their flight landed at Kuala Lumpur, the baby was fed and the couple boarded the flight.

However, it was in Chennai airport after clearing immigration that the parents noticed no movement from the baby and his feet had turned blue, police said. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A case has been registered. Sakthi hails from Vengaivasal near Tambaram.