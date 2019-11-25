15 cyber warriors receive honour

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The grand function hall at the Taj Club House in Royapettah was set up with a wide LED screen that read ‘3rd K7 Cybersafe Awards’. Over 40 nominated chief information officers (CIOs) waited patiently to receive awards for their significant contribution as cyber threat warriors.

The ceremony began with a speech by founder and CTO, J Kesavardhanan. “With digital media growing at an exponential rate over the last few years, several cyber threats have emerged across various platforms. We intend to recognise the significant contribution of cyber threat warriors who have raised the bar when it comes to protecting customer data by adopting the best cybersecurity practices,” he said.

Chief guest, Lakshmi Narayanan, former vice chairman, Cognizant and former chairman, NASSCOM, congratulated the winners for their contributions in the field of cybersecurity. “These awards help give a platform to various leaders to share their views on the best practices, which would help analyse the key issues of cybersecurity threats. This initiative would eventually help in redefining IT security solutions,” he said.

Fifteen winners were awarded for their innovations. One of the awardees, Sanjeev Jain from Integreon Managed Solutions said, “It is an honour and a great source of motivation to have been presented with an award. With Artificial Intelligence now taking a huge step in the direction of evolution, cybersecurity requires immense contribution to safeguard our cyber property,” he said.