Home Cities Chennai

15 cyber warriors receive honour

The grand function hall at the Taj Club House in Royapettah was set up with a wide LED screen that read ‘3rd K7 Cybersafe Awards’.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Over 40 nominated chief information officers were present  Ashwin Prasath

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The grand function hall at the Taj Club House in Royapettah was set up with a wide LED screen that read ‘3rd K7 Cybersafe Awards’. Over 40 nominated chief information officers (CIOs) waited patiently to receive awards for their significant contribution as cyber threat warriors.

The ceremony began with a speech by founder and CTO, J Kesavardhanan. “With digital media growing at an exponential rate over the last few years, several cyber threats have emerged across various platforms. We intend to recognise the significant contribution of cyber threat warriors who have raised the bar when it comes to protecting customer data by adopting the best cybersecurity practices,” he said.

Chief guest, Lakshmi Narayanan, former vice chairman, Cognizant and former chairman, NASSCOM, congratulated the winners for their contributions in the field of cybersecurity. “These awards help give a platform to various leaders to share their views on the best practices, which would help analyse the key issues of cybersecurity threats. This initiative would eventually help in redefining IT security solutions,” he said.

Fifteen winners were awarded for their innovations. One of the awardees, Sanjeev Jain from Integreon Managed Solutions said, “It is an honour and a great source of motivation to have been presented with an award. With Artificial Intelligence now taking a huge step in the direction of evolution, cybersecurity requires immense contribution to safeguard our cyber property,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K7 Cybersafe Awards Taj Club House
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp