Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on November 27

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in order to carry out maintenance work in the following areas on Wednesday, 27th November from 9 am to 5 pm. According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, power supply will be resumed after 5 pm.

THIRUVANMIYUR: Part of Indira Nagar, Periyar Nagar of Thiruvanmiyur, East & West Kamaraj Nagar, Part of L.B.road, Thiruvalluvar Salai, Part of Sastrinagar section area, Avvai Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, Kannappa Nagar, AGS Colony, Swaminathan Nagar, AIBEA Nagar, Kalathumettu area, P.T.C. colony, Venkatesapuram, Sriram avenue, Natesan colony, natco colony, Vivekanandar st, Selvaraj avenue, part of ECR road, Part of OMR (Kandhanchavadi), Dr. VSI Estate.

MELUR: Minjur town, TH road-Minjur Town, Theradi st, Seemapuram, R-R Palayam/Ariyanvoyal, Pudhpedu, Nadhiyambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, S.R. Palayam, G.R. Palayam, Kondakarai,Pallipuram,Thiruvelavoyal, Vaayalur, Neithavoyal, Kattor, Merattur, Nallur, Vanippakkam, Oorambedu, Vazhuthigaimedu Extension

BESANT NAGAR: Rukmani road, Beach road, Arundal Beach road, Navabharath colony, Parvathi st, Bay view, Baby Homes, Kaveri street, Gangai street, MGR street.

SASTHIRI NAGAR: Lakshmipuram(NSK Street, Ambedkar Street, Natesan Street, Barathiyar Street, Muthulakshmi Street, Yetti Street, Nethaji street, Lal Bahadur Sasthiri Street, Kamarajar Salai(one Half)), Kalakshetra Road, Thiruvanmiyur, Dr.Muthulakshmi Salai.