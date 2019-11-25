Home Cities Chennai

 Tfi 10: Fitting words and a silver lining

The mini auditorium at The Music Academy reverberated with cheer and applause on Friday evening.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mini auditorium at The Music Academy reverberated with cheer and applause on Friday evening. Teachers were the audience and students were the performers. Proud and joyous, the crew of Teach for India, a non-profit organisation working towards the vision of education for all children, had gathered to celebrate its tenth anniversary.

The two-hour event was interspersed with a gaana recital, slam poetry, and storytelling by the children. It was followed by a panel discussion by the Fellows on their experience, post-Fellowship phase and goals for the future. The event ended with the launch of Grey Sunshine written by Sandeep Rai, chief of city operations at Teach for India. 

The cover of the book bears a picture of two girls, wearing an innocent smile, in front of a garbage dump. Titled Grey Sunshine, it might come across as an oxymoron to many. CE caught up with the author to understand his diverse experiences and reflections. 

“The title signifies a ray of hope in a bleak scenario — the greyness of a skewed education system that fails our nation’s children every day; offset by the sunshine of the potential for systemic and personal change represented by the unlikely leaders from Teach for India, and the incredible experiences they undergo when they decide to leave behind the comfort of what they know, in order to be full-time teachers in government classrooms across the country,” said Sandeep, who was born and raised in the US, and moved to India a decade ago. 

Sandeep spent days and nights at slums around the country. It took him 18 months to compile the book. He vividly remembers an experience that stands out — the story of Malini. “The child lives at the second-largest slum in Mumbai called Govandi. The city’s garbage gets piled up near her house and it’s evident from the stench and mosquitoes. Her father is a ragpicker. She looked at me with an intense face and said, ‘This is better than our earlier condition. I pray for a blessing every day and that’s the only thing I can do.’ These are stories of helplessness, oppression, resilience and change,” said Sandeep, who found penning these stories to be a soul-shaking experience. 

The book has three different parts. The first one is about children and poverty. The second and third follow the lives of individuals who give up their cushy jobs to work with these children. “After the two-year Fellowship, our 3,000 alumni constitute a movement of people dedicated to changing the education system,” said Sandeep. 

‘Grey Sunshine’ is priced at `399 and available on Amazon and other online platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
The Music Academy
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp