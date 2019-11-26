Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man arrested for molesting his intellectually disabled daughter

The victim's mother had died ten years ago after which she resided with her father who works as a construction labourer.

Published: 26th November 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

rape, crime against woman, crimes against woman

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a man and two of his close relatives were arrested for molesting the man's 19-year-old intellectually disabled girl. Police said the incident came to light when the girl's elder brother noticed this on Saturday when he returned home.

It is suspected that the man was sexually abusing his daughter earlier too and police are probing on this. The victim's mother had died ten years ago after which she resided with her father who works as a construction labourer.

"The victim also has an older sister and brother who have been married and reside in different areas in the city. Recently, the sister had come to visit the victim when she found her father forcing the girl to consume alcohol. This led to a fight between the father and the elder sister," said a police officer.

On Saturday, the victim was alone at the house when her 52-year-old father, his 50-year-old brother and 26-year-old nephew (the brother's son) were boozing in the house. Police said the three were forcing the
girl to consume alcohol and was sexually assaulting her.

"Coincidentally, the victim's brother had come to the house when he heard the girl screaming and he rescued her. The three men fled the spot," said the officer.

Based on this, a complaint was registered with the all women's police station and the trio was secured from a crematorium in the city where they were hiding on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Sexual harassment
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp