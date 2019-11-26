Chennai man arrested for molesting his intellectually disabled daughter

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, a man and two of his close relatives were arrested for molesting the man's 19-year-old intellectually disabled girl. Police said the incident came to light when the girl's elder brother noticed this on Saturday when he returned home.

It is suspected that the man was sexually abusing his daughter earlier too and police are probing on this. The victim's mother had died ten years ago after which she resided with her father who works as a construction labourer.

"The victim also has an older sister and brother who have been married and reside in different areas in the city. Recently, the sister had come to visit the victim when she found her father forcing the girl to consume alcohol. This led to a fight between the father and the elder sister," said a police officer.

On Saturday, the victim was alone at the house when her 52-year-old father, his 50-year-old brother and 26-year-old nephew (the brother's son) were boozing in the house. Police said the three were forcing the

girl to consume alcohol and was sexually assaulting her.

"Coincidentally, the victim's brother had come to the house when he heard the girl screaming and he rescued her. The three men fled the spot," said the officer.

Based on this, a complaint was registered with the all women's police station and the trio was secured from a crematorium in the city where they were hiding on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.