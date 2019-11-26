Egmore railway station to have better services for commuters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Egmore railway station is all set for a make over with upgradation of passenger amenities under the station redevelopment programme. The works includes waiting halls, provisioning of lifts, escalators, a foot over bridge and putting up signboards. The works that began last year will most likely get over by March 2020, said a statement from the Chennai Division.

The press released added that three waiting halls will be provided. The prepaid AC hall and second call hall will be equipped with accessible toilet (differently-abled friendly) along with separate rooms for feeding babies and change rooms.

In addition, 14-bedded AC dormitories and 16 retiring rooms located on the first floor is being renovated. Three lifts also being built and five new escalators are being installed on platform 7, 8 and 9 and entry from Gandhi Irwin road. Two escalators will be set up at both ends in platform 10 and 11.

A two-storey parking space is being developed at second entry (Poonamalle roadside). The existing car parking will be shifted near the present wheeler parking location. Besides, platforms 5, 7, 8 and 9 are also being extended to accommodate locomotives.