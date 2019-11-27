Age no barrier to lead

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a cool Tuesday morning, a class 11 student from Bala Vidya Mandir school stands at the gate, waiting to usher in members of the press. We are led to an auditorium on the third floor where more students from his class man the registration desk. Another set of students hand out refreshments to guests.

“For the past four years, we have included entrepreneurial development as a part of the curriculum for classes 6 to 11. We allow students to explore their interests and become young business owners of tomorrow,” said Padmaja SN, CEO, Victory Insights, curriculum consultant at Bala Vidya Mandir. The school will be hosting a Young Entrepreneurs Conclave on November 29, organised entirely by the students of class 11. “Not everything we do at school needs to be graded.

By organising this event, we have got exposure to things like taking responsibility and delivering results. When we see the results of our own work, it is satisfying enough,” said Nidhi, a class 11 student who is part of the media team of the school.

The Young Entrepreneurs Conclave will be a day-long event, featuring speakers who have achieved leadership roles at a young age.One of the seven speakers invited is Aswin Manikandan, a soap sculptor and a YouTuber who will be speaking of his journey and what he has learned through it. Another speaker, Hafiz Khan from Communitree will be speaking of his experiences creating a forest from scratch. The event will be held at the Vidyapeet Auditorium in Bala Vidya Mandir, Adyar. The inaugural session will begin at 9 am and the event will conclude at 1 pm. For details, call: 9840017363