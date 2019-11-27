Home Cities Chennai

Age no barrier to lead

On a cool Tuesday morning, a class 11 student from Bala Vidya Mandir school stands at the gate, waiting to usher in members of the press.

Published: 27th November 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

The event has been wholly managed by the students of Bala Vidya Mandir

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a cool Tuesday morning, a class 11 student from Bala Vidya Mandir school stands at the gate, waiting to usher in members of the press. We are led to an auditorium on the third floor where more students from his class man the registration desk. Another set of students hand out refreshments to guests.

“For the past four years, we have included entrepreneurial development as a part of the curriculum for classes 6 to 11. We allow students to explore their interests and become young business owners of tomorrow,” said Padmaja SN, CEO, Victory Insights, curriculum consultant at Bala Vidya Mandir. The school will be hosting a Young Entrepreneurs Conclave on November 29, organised entirely by the students of class 11. “Not everything we do at school needs to be graded.

By organising this event, we have got exposure to things like taking responsibility and delivering results. When we see the results of our own work, it is satisfying enough,” said Nidhi, a class 11 student who is part of the media team of the school.

The Young Entrepreneurs Conclave will be a day-long event, featuring speakers who have achieved leadership roles at a young age.One of the seven speakers invited is Aswin Manikandan, a soap sculptor and a YouTuber who will be speaking of his journey and what he has learned through it. Another speaker, Hafiz Khan from Communitree will be speaking of his experiences creating a forest from scratch. The event will be held at the Vidyapeet Auditorium in Bala Vidya Mandir, Adyar. The inaugural session will begin at 9 am and the event will conclude at 1 pm. For details, call: 9840017363

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bala Vidya Mandir Young Entrepreneurs Conclave Entrepreneurs
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp