AirAsia flight makes emergency landing at Chennai Airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AirAsia India flight carrying 164 passengers from Delhi made a priority landing at Chennai airport on Thursday over issues pertaining to nose wheel steering system.

The aircraft landed nine minutes ahead of its schedule after the flight I5-761 operating from New Delhi to Chennai had a cautionary message regarding the nose wheel steering system.

The system is used to manoeuvre the aircraft during taxi on ground.

The Captain elected to not taxi back and requested a tow back to the bay, it was conveyed to the air traffic control and was arranged for. The aircraft was towed with minimal disruption to airfield operations, Air Asia said in a statement.

Airport sources said that a local stand-by was declared for AirAsia India flight on Thursday morning. The pilot in command sought priority landing from Chennai ATC due to some issue in the aircraft's hydraulic system. The flight landed safely at 8.01 am.

"AirAsia India reiterates that the actions taken by the crew were in keeping with the highest level of safety of the passengers and the aircraft. We also thank Chennai airport and our ground handling agency for prompt assistance and actions," the statement added.