Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's largest water reservoir Chembarambakkam lake contaminated with sewage?

The growth of water hyacinth in Chembarambakkam lake indicates sewage contamination.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Water hyacinth cover visible in Chembarambakkam reservoir along Bangalore-Chennai highway (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The presence of water hyacinth is a strong indicator of sewage contamination in any waterbody. Most lakes and ponds in Chennai suffer from this problem.

But for the first time, one of the city's largest reservoirs, Chembarambakkam lake has been affected by this issue.

Most of the natural inlets of the reservoir are contaminated with domestic sewage from surrounding houses and even small scale industries. A visit by Express on Tuesday confirmed this.

Inlets which are meant to carry run-off water to the reservoir have become sewage carriers over the years. The effects of this are for everyone to see.

Satellite images showed that for a radius of three kilometres, hyacinth has covered the waterspread area of the reservoir right in the middle.

Raj Bhagat Palanichamy, a remote sensing expert, who constantly monitors waterbodies in Chennai found this abnormal growth of invasive weeds spread over the lake since last month.

"Usually, I keep a check on the reservoir levels and crosscheck using satellite images. This time I found a huge discrepancy between the images and data. Due to the hyacinth growth, the satellite couldn't estimate the water volume," said Raj, who works with World Resources Institute, India.

The area marked in red indicates water hyacinth growth while the blue area indicates algae bloom growth. 
Source :Copernicus Sentinel Data[2019] using EO Browser
 

Most of these inlets enter the reservoir from the Bengaluru-Chennai highway which cuts across many residential settlements like Kannadapalayam, Kuthambakkam and Narasingapuram.

Water channels originating from smaller waterbodies in Mevalurkuppam also reach the lake, which carry untreated sewage.

"Sewage from industries and houses has all the nutrients that water hyacinth needs to survive. During summer when the lake was dry, the sewage draining into the reservoir was very visible. Now with good rains, sewage is able to penetrate further into the lake," said Raj.

Locals from the suburbs who frequent the area also said that this weed cover was spreading at an alarming rate.

"I visited the reservoir a month ago. I could see seemai karuvelam weeds and water hyacinth only near the entrance. When I visited again on Sunday, it looked like the whole reservoir was filled with this," said Nandakumar, a student from Kundrathur.

Even when the reservoir was up to the brim after the floods in 2015, such invasive weeds were not there, said  Dr Saiprasath, a resident of Chitlapakkam. "Along with tall semmai karuvelam weeds, a native weed that locals call thakkai poondu also grows on top of the water. The PWD officials need to get rid of this soon," he said.

A senior Public Works Department (PWD) official said that mixing of sewage in the reservoir has been happening for quite long now.

"Water hyacinth is a strong indicator of presence of sewage. It is hard to detect where it is coming due to the vast size of the lake. But we plan to set up modular STPs near all waterbodies in Chennai soon to curb this menace," added the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chembarambakkam Lake Chennai sewage contamination Chennai pollution water pollution water hyacinth
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp