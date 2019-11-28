Is it a highway, people ask

Home Cities Chennai

Express took a ride from Central to Thiruverkadu, travelling some 40 km in both directions. Here’s what Omjasvin M D and P Jawahar witnessed

By Omjasvin M D and P Jawahar
Express News Service

Despite being a busy National Highway, EVR Periyar Salai (Poonamallee High Road) has not been maintained properly. On some stretches, like the Koyambedu-Thiruverkadu, the road has developed craters and on other stretches, there is sand, leading to heavy dust pollution. In some parts, the road itself is missing. The recent rains added to the woes of the motorists.

MGR University

The stretch outside the entrance of MGR University at Maduravoyal has craters. Many motorists pass this stretch at the cost of severe back pain among other health issues. About a hundred metres away, there is no asphalt on the road but just gravel and stones, causing a jittery feeling for bike riders

Pachaiyappa’s College

Though the damage is not so much as the stretch on the outskirts, potholes and bumps remain a major concern. Short spells of rain on Wednesday afternoon covered the potholes confusing commuters.

Vanagaram

At Vanagaram there are craters. About 20 traffic police officials have been deployed here to regulate traffic as the road has become completely dangerous for commuting. Veera Ragahavan, who commutes on the stretch said brakes do not work properly on the stretch and chances are high that vehicles can topple. Even buses seem to be in danger when they cross the stretch.

Velappanchavadi

Here, sandy road is the only one available for commuters to use. When buses pass this stretch, they kick up the sand, causing severe dust pollution and breathing issues to commuters. “It even blocks our vision during the day’’, said Vijay G, a commuter.
The bad roads have been earmarked for repair and National Highways Authority of India officials have deployed asphalt paving machines and road-rollers for work

Thiruverkadu 

Thiruverkadu is a busy stretch, but here too the problem remains the same. The part of the highway is battered severely with potholes, bumps and craters even at prime junctions. Bearing back pain and other health issues, commuters cross the stretch with the hope that one day things will improve

Dr. Mehta’s Hospitals

Near this hospital at Vellappanchavadi, on the service lanes, there are heaps of garbage. Apart from this, sand has filled the service lanes. Adding to the public’s hardship is that there are no street lights on this stretch. This can cause vehicles to slip and fall

Maduravoyal flyover

As unclosed pits have been left unattended for a long time under the Maduravoyal flyover, rainwater has stagnated on this stretch. In the wake of the city reporting many dengue cases, civic negligence in prime localities like this is a cause of concern. 
Besides, lane separators, which are normally painted in white, are missing. This leads to vehicles  shifting lanes indiscriminately.

