Home Cities Chennai

Vehicles for mythological tales

These tales will be told through the bull and the tiger, which are the vahanas (vehicle) of Shiva and Parvati.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Veena Mani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An ensemble led by Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi artistes will be presenting a Bharatanatyam production called ‘Tales of Bull and Tiger’ at Kalakshetra on November 29 at 6.15 pm. The production will talk about Shiva’s and Shakti’s stories. These tales will be told through the bull and the tiger, which are the vahanas (vehicle) of Shiva and Parvati.

“The production has songs from various Tamil and Sanskrit texts which are weaved together. Nearly 20 dancers trained in the Kalakshetra style by me will be part of the production,” says Ananda Shankar Jayant.

Mithun Shyam, a Bengaluru-based dancer, will also be a part of the production. The production will bring out various stories from the Shaiivite tradition.

“There will be English narration to connect various stories. It is a traditional Bharatanatyam piece to the extent that the grammar is from the Bharatanatyam repertoire. We will be using digital lights, and that way we are using modern technology,” says Ananda. For her, bringing this production to Kalakshetra is homecoming as Kalakshetra is her alma mater. After a full-house and standing ovation after staging the production in Hyderabad, Ananda and her troupe plan on taking this to New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune among other cities. There is an English narration to connect the various stories.

The production will run for 82-minutes. “It took me five years of research to put everything together. I did not want to get poetry written for this. I worked with existing Tamil and Sanskrit poetry to create Simha and Nandi,” says Ananda. The programme is open to all, and entry is free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp