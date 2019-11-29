CMDA, civic body fined for dereliction of duty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to bring violators who illegally build bungalows along the seafront to book, the city Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will have to cough up Rs 25,000 each as fine. The money will be utilised for providing basic amenities in corporation schools.

Pulling up the regulators while hearing a case on unauthorised construction along the Muttukadu coastline, the High Court said the departments had “totally abrogated their duties and responsibilities,” and that their only duty was to “rather abet unauthorised constructions.” The court asked the officials from these departments to explain why they have failed to act against 798 buildings along the East Coast Road, which have been identified as ‘unauthorised constructions’.

The bench, comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, were hearing a case praying for a direction to authorities to consider re-classification of Akkarai village and Sholinganallur panchayat on ECR as areas under CRZ-II, as per the Centre’s notification, so as to protect the buildings said to be constructed in violation of relevant rules.