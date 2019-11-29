Home Cities Chennai

CMDA, civic body fined for dereliction of duty

The court asked the officials from these departments to explain why they have failed to act against 798 buildings along the East Coast Road, which have been identified as ‘unauthorised constructions’.

Published: 29th November 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to bring violators who illegally build bungalows along the seafront to book, the city Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority will have to cough up Rs 25,000 each as fine. The money will be utilised for providing basic amenities in corporation schools.

Pulling up the regulators while hearing a case on unauthorised construction along the Muttukadu coastline, the High Court said the departments had “totally abrogated their duties and responsibilities,” and that their only duty was to “rather abet unauthorised constructions.” The court asked the officials from these departments to explain why they have failed to act against 798 buildings along the East Coast Road, which have been identified as ‘unauthorised constructions’. 

The bench, comprising justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee, were hearing a case praying for a direction to authorities to consider re-classification of Akkarai village and Sholinganallur panchayat on ECR as areas under CRZ-II, as per the Centre’s notification, so as to protect the buildings said to be constructed in violation of relevant rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp