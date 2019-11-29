Home Cities Chennai

Dalit girl from Kancheepuram found dead, kin allege rape

A 20-year-old Dalit girl from Kancheepuram was found hanging in a private garden on Thursday morning with stab marks and burns on her body. 

Published: 29th November 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 05:46 AM

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old Dalit girl from Kancheepuram was found hanging in a private garden on Thursday morning with stab marks and burns on her body. The girl’s father said in a police complaint that he suspects a man, with whom the girl was believed to be in a relationship, and a few others to have gangraped and murdered his daughter. 

The deceased was identified as Rani (name changed) from Aandi Siruvallur village near Walajabad, who was working in a private company in Kancheepuram. She was last seen with Rajesh (30) from Karai village, who is working in a private company. Police have apprehended him under suspicion.VCK and CPM cadre blocked traffic near the Kancheepuram Collector’s office alleging that the police are helping the caste Hindus who gangraped and murdered the girl. 

“On November 21, Rani did not return from work. After a futile search, her family lodged a complaint at the Kancheepuram taluk police station on November 23. On Wednesday, police received information that a girl was found dead in a private garden 2 km from Rani’s house. The garden belongs to a politician,” said Kalaichelvan, Kanchi DSP. 

Though the girl was found with burns, the police registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment to suicide) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, claiming that she was found hanging, and gangrape and murder can be confirmed only after a post-mortem.     

VCK, CPI(M) protest, see caste angle to rape   

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rani was in a relationship with Rajesh, who is already married and has two children. A friend of the girl's family said, "The duo had fallen in love for the past one year and Rajesh's wife had left him. Rani's family warned her several times not to be in the relationship. When the family approached the police on November 21, the department personnel asked them to call Rajesh and find out where she was.

Rajesh had said Rani was with him and that he would drop her home. Since then, Rajesh's mobile number was switched off. A few days later, he said Rani had left his place the same night and that he did not know where she had gone."Though the girl was found with burns, the Kancheepuram police registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment to suicide) and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, claiming that she was found hanging, and gangrape and murder can be confirmed only after a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Rani's father Boopathy said in a complaint he suspects Rajesh and a few others to have gangraped and murdered his daughter. The body has been sent to Kancheepuram Government Hospital for autopsy and the police have detained Rajesh for inquiry.VCK and CPI(M) cadre block traffic near the Kancheepuram Collector's office alleging that the police were partial and helping the caste Hindus.

Body found with burns, stab marks
The girl had not returned home from work on November 21 and her family members complained to police on November 23. She was found hanging at a private garden on November 27, with burns and stab marks on her body. 

