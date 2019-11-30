142 trees in Thamaraikkuppam, Palavakkam to be chopped for transmission lines

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly 140 trees are likely to be felled in Thamaraikkuppam and Palavakkam reserved lands, near Gummidipoondi, in Tiruvallur district, for laying extra high voltage transmission lines.

About 12 hectares are proposed to be diverted. Regional Empowered Committee of Environment Ministry has appraised the project and recommended it for clearance. Envisaged by TNEB, the 400 KV line will link Thervoikandigai sub-station to a common point of Manali and Korattur sub-stations. About 2.6 km of this line will go through the forest on seven towers. This, despite National Board for Wildlife asking all electricity supply units, Power Grid Corporation of India, Central Electricity Authority and State Electricity Boards to consider laying underground lines to avoid electrocutions.

State forest officials told TNIE that NBWL direction was applicable only in protected areas (national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, conservation reserve, community reserve), eco-sensitive zones around protected areas and wildlife corridors.