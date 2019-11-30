Home Cities Chennai

Centre grants Rs 2 crore for George Town, Agaramthen village

Official sources said Chennai is among 25 cities selected for these two pilot schemes under the Amrut scheme.

Published: 30th November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for redevelopment of George Town in North Chennai as part of a pilot local area plan and implementation of a pilot town planning scheme at Agaramthen village (St Thomas Panchayat Union) under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut).

According to information available with Express, George Town has been selected for pilot local area plan wherein 150 hectares will be redeveloped while the town planning scheme will be implemented in 151 hectares of Agaramthen. Official sources said the first instalment of `40 lakh was released in September last to commence the project which is to be completed by March. 

Official sources said Chennai is among 25 cities selected for these two pilot schemes under the Amrut scheme.

However, funds released by the Centre is yet to be put to use because TUFIDCO is yet to release it to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which will be the nodal agency.

Implementation of the pilot scheme comes as CMDA has planned to redevelop George Town and Triplicane following recommendations of Justice Rajeswaran Committee to work out guidelines. More than 60 per cent of buildings are over 50 years old and need immediate attention, the sources said.

Area in George Town is bounded by Basin Bridge Road on the North, Rajaji Salai on the East, North Fort Road and Periyar EVR Salai on the South and Walltax Road on the West. Interestingly, the area is classified under different land use zones which include primary residential, mixed residential use zone, institutional and industrial use zones.

A portion of Agaramthen village in Tambaram taluk, is delineated for the pilot town planning scheme. The area is bounded on the North by Madambakkam and Kaspapuram, on the East by Kovilanchery and Maduraipakkam and on the West by Vengumbakkam.

The land identified is under agricultural and residential activities. The idea is to have a planned expansion in the peri-urban areas. It is learnt that the State will have to amend the Town and Country Planning Act as there are no provisions under the Act for formulation and implementation of town planning scheme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp