Centre grants Rs 2 crore for George Town, Agaramthen village

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for redevelopment of George Town in North Chennai as part of a pilot local area plan and implementation of a pilot town planning scheme at Agaramthen village (St Thomas Panchayat Union) under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut).



According to information available with Express, George Town has been selected for pilot local area plan wherein 150 hectares will be redeveloped while the town planning scheme will be implemented in 151 hectares of Agaramthen. Official sources said the first instalment of `40 lakh was released in September last to commence the project which is to be completed by March.



Official sources said Chennai is among 25 cities selected for these two pilot schemes under the Amrut scheme.

However, funds released by the Centre is yet to be put to use because TUFIDCO is yet to release it to Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which will be the nodal agency.



Implementation of the pilot scheme comes as CMDA has planned to redevelop George Town and Triplicane following recommendations of Justice Rajeswaran Committee to work out guidelines. More than 60 per cent of buildings are over 50 years old and need immediate attention, the sources said.



Area in George Town is bounded by Basin Bridge Road on the North, Rajaji Salai on the East, North Fort Road and Periyar EVR Salai on the South and Walltax Road on the West. Interestingly, the area is classified under different land use zones which include primary residential, mixed residential use zone, institutional and industrial use zones.

A portion of Agaramthen village in Tambaram taluk, is delineated for the pilot town planning scheme. The area is bounded on the North by Madambakkam and Kaspapuram, on the East by Kovilanchery and Maduraipakkam and on the West by Vengumbakkam.

The land identified is under agricultural and residential activities. The idea is to have a planned expansion in the peri-urban areas. It is learnt that the State will have to amend the Town and Country Planning Act as there are no provisions under the Act for formulation and implementation of town planning scheme.