Chennai to experience indie music heaven

Published: 30th November 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Anoop Menon
Express News Service

Since 2012, musicians from all over have been flocking to Chennai to perform at this gathering. In more ways than one, the Global Isai Festival (GIF) has helped the city shed its ‘Carnatic music haven’ persona.

Here, independent singer-songwriters from Catalonia, Canada, Reunion Island, South Korea, and the US have showcased original compositions in jazz, hip-hop, rock, soul, electronica and more.

Over the years, the organisers, Exodus, have added bigwigs as “crowd pullers” to the lineup. Fans now have something to look forward to for the 2020 edition.

Before the big fete at The Road to GIF more than 20 acts from the indie circuit will take to the stage over two days.

Attendees will also witness art installations from recycled materials. Indian Garbage, who previously displayed their works at Students’ Biennale: Kochi-Muziris Biennale, will create a few pieces.

“To show our support for the scene, we’re creating a larger-than-life tape cassette created completely with junk we found in the city,” explains Vishnu Nair, part of the initiative.

The Road to GIF is one of the only regional festivals that solely encourages emerging musicians and places them at the forefront – from psychedelic rock outfit The Syzygy and local hip-hop act Maanjah Boys to Tamil performers like rapper Devoid and Othasevuru. Sahib Singh, the guitarist of city-based jazz-rock quartet Jatayu shares, “Musically speaking, Chennai has brought out a lot of original talent. There are many storytellers here with unique narratives. Yet, the movie industry music drowns out these voices. That’s why we are grateful to have a completely indie gathering like this.”
November 30 to December 1. At YMCA Ground. Tickets available online.

