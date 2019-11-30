CMRL, Chennai Runners join hands for marathon

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To promote several sustainable and health-related activities, CMRL has become the official Metro partner for the Chennai Runners to organise Sketchers Performance Chennai Marathon on January 5, 2020. To cater to the participants, Metro train operations will start as early as 3 am on that day. The marathon is being conducted for a social cause and restoration of Kazhapathur lake in OMR.

The marathon has been categorised into four categories — 10 km, 21 km, 31 km and 42 km. The starting point for all the races will be near the YMCA Grounds which is close to Nandanam Metro station. While the end for the 10-km race would be near the Central Polytechnic College, Taramani, other categories will have end points on East Coast Road. The races will begin one after the other from 4 am to 6 am.

For the benefit of the participants, the parking lots at all the Metro stations will be opened free of cost from 3 am to 12 pm.

The participants can register on www.thechennaimarathon.com on or before December 7.