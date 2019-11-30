Police station attack: 11 get 10-year RI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A court for bomb blast cases at Poonamallee on Friday sentenced 11 persons belonging to Tamil Nadu Liberation Army (TNLA) to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a total fine of `53,500 on them relating to an attack on Andimadam police station in Ariyalur district in 1997.

According to special public prosecutor, N Vijayaraj, TNLA is a banned organisation now, 15 members of the organisation carried out the attack. On the night of July, 13, the station was attacked, policemen were locked inside the cell and the accused looted arms and ammunition. Q branch that carried out the investigation booked 15 persons.

During trial, three died and one Veeriah turned approver. Defence counsel denied all allegations against the accused.