Home Cities Chennai

Pothole pains prolong

Despite tall promises, a year after completion of SWD work in Porur, roads have not been relaid, commuters suffer back-breaking rides

Published: 30th November 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over the past two years, construction of stormwater drains have left some of the roads in the city battered. Case in point is a set of 10 roads in Porur, which haven’t been relaid for a year though stormwater drain (SWD) works were completed in 2018. These roads now wear a grim look plastered with potholes and loose gravel. Despite repeated complaints to Chennai Corporation to relay these roads, residents continue to wait for solutions.

Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, Chettiyar Agaram 1st Street, Poonamallee High Road in Porur, Appadurai Pillai Street in Thandalam, Manapakkam Main Road, TNHB 2nd Main Road, TNHB 1st Main Road, TNHB Main Road and two more roads need immediate repair.
For a distance of one km along Manapakkam High Road from Amman Kovil Street to Koliyamman Street, commuters struggle due to traffic caused by the abysmal condition of the road during peak hours. Also, there are schools and college located in and around Chettiyar Agaram Main Road, which makes the bottleneck worse.

Corporation officials had promised residents that once SWD works were over, these roads will be relaid in six months. But no such work has been undertaken till date. Many manholes lie uncovered in these localities making it dangerous for pedestrians.
Five months back, Internet cables were laid by a private company which only made matters worse. According to the work order issued by the Corporation, as many as 25 pits were dug for cable laying work.
“I have seen many motorists lose their balance while trying to ride over the raised manholes. Only a portion of Vanagaram-Chettiyar Agaram Road was patched up recently. All other interior roads have been ignored,” said Pughal V, a resident of Kundrathur, who has sent many complaints to the CM Special Cell about this.

In many areas different parts of one road comes under three different zones of 11, 12 and 13, and lack of coordination seems to be the main problem behind this. “A lot of heavy vehicle traffic movement is seen at Appadurai Pillai Street which connects Poonamallee to Vanagaram Bypass. So every time they patch up the road, the tar comes off in a few weeks. This becomes more dangerous,” said Prakash S, a resident of Mugalivakkam.
A senior Corporation official said that these roads will be relaid soon and was delayed due to issues in the road laying contract. “We have received many complaints about these roads. But we aren’t able to take up work due to frequent rains,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp