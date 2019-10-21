Three children with symptoms of dengue die at ICH in just 24 hours

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three children with symptoms of dengue have died at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Egmore in just over 24 hours, raising concerns over fever deaths in the State.

A senior doctor at ICH said Divya Dharshini (8), from Ashok Nagar, was admitted to Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital. On Friday, she was shifted to ICH in a critical condition. She died on Saturday night. A source said she died of a severe form of dengue. “Aravind (10) from Periamedu died on Saturday night and Akshita (7) from Puzhal died on Friday.

Both had symptoms of dengue,” the source said. However, K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, said Divya’s blood tested negative for dengue when samples were taken at ICH. “We were told she tested positive for dengue at Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital. So, we are investigating. In the cases of Aravind and Akshita results are awaited,” he said.