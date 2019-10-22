Home Cities Chennai

IIT-M researchers develop method for enhanced Vitamin E production

According to the researchers, the form of alpha-tocopherol synthesised chemically in labs was less active than its natural form found in plants.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have engineered sunflower plant cells to enhance their production of Vitamin E by ten times, an advance that may pave the way for effective and efficient commercial production of the vitamin with fewer unwanted side products.

The study, published in the Biochemical Engineering Journal, noted that in its most active form known as alpha-tocopherol, vitamin E helped prevent tissue damage from certain toxic chemicals produced in the body known as reactive oxygen species.

However, according to the researchers, the form of alpha-tocopherol synthesised chemically in labs was less active than its natural form found in plants.

The researchers said that an alternative to chemically synthesising the vitamin was to culture the plants under controlled conditions in the lab to create a uniform mass of cells that could sustainably produce alpha-tocopherol.

In the study, the researchers inserted genes involved in vitamin E production from sunflower into a plant called Arabidopsis that is commonly used as a model organism in genetics research.

Using insights from computational simulations on the metabolic processes within the Arabidopsis cells, the researchers tinkered with the genetically engineered cells to make it produce high quantities of alpha-tocopherol.

The combined approach using computer modelling and cellular engineering -- also called rational approach -- helped the researchers estimate which key enzymes in the engineered Arabidopsis cells when produced in higher quantities, led to the production of more alpha-tocopherol.

When the researchers experimentally increased the expression of one such enzyme in the tinkered cells, it led to a ten fold higher alpha-tocopherol yield in one of the lab grown cell lines, compared to the normal non-engineered cells.

They noted that the amount of vitamin E produced was also almost 1.

3 times greater than that from the seeds of the parent plant procured from Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU).

While there are existing methods for the production of vitamin E from engineered cells, the researchers mentioned that these were tedious trial and error approaches where different sets of cells were made, and the ones producing large quantities of alpha-tocopherol were selected.

However, in the new rational method, they said that the computational approach helped identify the enzymes that could be targeted to increase the yield of vitamin E in the engineered cells.

The simulation-driven approach to engineering plant metabolism is advantageous over the conventional hit and trial' methods as it can save valuable resources, time and money during process optimization, Karthik Raman, the principal investigator of the study from IIT Madras, told PTI.

This model-based technique can act as a platform technology in which we can produce desired products such as biofuel from any plant once we know the metabolic network within the cells, Smita Srivastava, co-author of the study from IIT Madras, told PTI.

The researchers added that the rational method involving both computational and engineering approaches can be applied to produce valuable plant-based compounds of medicinal value such as anti-cancer drugs.

"Such drugs are produced from many endangered plants, which are endangered now because of extensive uprooting.

So, if we want to come up with an alternative, sustainable process independent of nature, without a hit and trial approach, the rational method can be applied," Srivastava said.

PTI VIS.

VIS VIS 10201030 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp