Strong lungs to fight pollution
Crackers emit harmful pollutants such as toxic metals, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and sulphur dioxide, which, along with the smoke in the air, disturb your lungs.
Published: 23rd October 2019 06:36 AM | Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:36 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Crackers emit harmful pollutants such as toxic metals, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and sulphur dioxide, which, along with the smoke in the air, disturb your lungs. Every year, the spike in air pollutants lead to various respiratory issues.
Asthma, coronary issues and lung disorders are associated with breathing in toxic air. After Diwali, complaints about irritation in the eyes and throat, dry cough and fever see a surge.
Dr A Sundararajaperumal, professor, Institute of Thoracic Medicine, Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, shares tips on how to keep your lungs and eyes clean this Diwali.
- Moisturising your nostrils helps in restricting the entry of fine particulate matter through your nose. Drinking water hydrates your body and moisturises your nose inside out.
- Gargling with warm water and salt helps prevent upper respiratory tract infection.
- When you want to cover your mouth and nose, use multi-layered masks. Masks with HEPA filter, filters microbes and particulate pollutants.
- The air inside closed spaces is more polluted than the air outside. So, install air purifiers in at homes and offices that are poorly ventilated.
- Keep your medication handy and carry your inhalers while travelling. Always have your medication on time and seek medical help in case of any exacerbation of symptoms.
- Avoid morning and evening walks or running outside till the air quality improves.
- Do only light exercises, as heavy exercises require heavy breathing.
- Ensure you eat light, healthy, fibre-rich and fat-free food to feel healthier and fresh.
- Avoid polluted areas, any source of allergy, strong perfumed candles and incense sticks.
- Senior citizens and patients with respiratory issues may get vaccinated against flu and pneumococcal infection with their physician’s guidance.