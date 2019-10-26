Home Cities Chennai

A ‘bot’ of fun this Diwali

From bringing sweets to lighting lamps and crackers, 14-year-old Athish Hariharan’s festive robot will help users have a safe celebration

Published: 26th October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Photos: R Satish Babu

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As I enter 14-year-old Athish Hariharan’s home in KK Nagar, a small four-wheeled robot makes its way to the hall, with a sweet box balanced on a tray. With an oil bottle in its right hand and a burnt matchstick on the left, the robot proceeds to light the earthen lamp in a corner of the room.“The robot is controlled through bluetooth on my phone. It can light crackers too. I created it to celebrate a safe Diwali and might introduce the prototype to the public in the future,” said Athish.

The shelves are filled with robots that the 14-year-old has made. Ever since he was 11 years old, Athish has been building robots, and makes themed robots for each festival.“Right from his childhood, he was glued to motors. We would get a remote-controlled car and he would dismantle all the parts in a day. I was amazed one day to see that he made a bike out of a toy car. He was ten years old then, and we soon enrolled him in a robotics class,” said BK Devendran, his father.

Athish’s first robot was for Republic Day in 2011. “The bot could hoist the flag and distribute sweets. Then, I made a Ganesha prototype for Ganesh Chaturthi, which could eat sweets. I’ve also made a soccer player and a sumo wrestler robot. The latter could push other robots outside the way,” he said.On his most challenging and ambitious project so far, Athish said, “Last year, I made an agribot. It is a robot used for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. My robot can plough and sow seeds. Though what I have is a miniature version, I plan on making a full-sized robot in the coming years.”

His fascination for robotics comes from the utility they provide to human life. “I am born in a generation that will soon be controlled by robots. Already, we have robot-operated restaurants and service staff robots, and this is the way ahead for our country. I want to contribute to this in some way,” he said.

Moreover, Athish said he tries to use environmental-friendly products in his robots that could either be reused or recycled. The materials used for his Diwali project include an acrylic chasis, two pairs of BO motor, two pairs of BO wheels, a pair of Servo motors, a bluetooth controller board, a pair of 5-volt power banks, a tray for distributing sweets and a pair of LED lights.“What I am doing now is very minimalist. From next year onwards, I plan on making robots that would directly have an impact on the public,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp