S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday launched a 24-hour tele-consultation service to provide clarifications regarding COVID-19 and other ailments. For availing the service call or Whastapp 7373738516 and 7373738526.

DMK has also offered to convert Kalaingar Arangam, a marriage hall located at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam, as an isolation ward for infected patients. Party chief MK Stalin has written a letter to Corporation Commissioner G Prakash in this regard.