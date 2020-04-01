STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Metro water to increase supply to 830 MLD soon

water scarcity

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With peak summer around the corner, Metro Water is likely to increase water supply to the usual 830 MLD within a month, said highly placed sources. Officials said, with maintaining hygiene being the key to ward off Coronavirus and water being the indispensable weapon in that battle, the government is considering to up supply from the current 650 MLD once Nemmeli desal plant starts functioning post maintenance.

Though a spike in demand is not felt as of now, officials assure that there is enough storage to maintain increased supply. As of last weekend, four reservoirs together hold 6.36 tmcft apart from 74 cusecs received from Veeranam lake. Officials said this supply will comfortably last till June as all water-intensive enterprises such as malls, hotels, pools, theatres, industries and offices are closed for now. 

New connections under the board’s purview in areas like Ullagaram, Avadi and Shollinganallur is another reason why the government will crank up the supply soon. “After pre-commissioning tests are done, we will start supplying water to these areas. We will be sourcing water to Pammal, Pallavaram and Ankaputhur municipalities too, which will in turn distribute it to households,” added the official. The supply from Krishna has also been steady since September.

For the second time in 25 years, Chennai has received more than seven tmcft. This is the major source that is keeping the reservoirs half full and hence increased supply is very much possible.

