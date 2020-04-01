STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Thanks to COVID-19, woman accused of murdering husband gets interim bail

The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to a 40-year-old woman of New Washermanpet who was arrested for murdering her husband and staging a suicide drama.

Published: 01st April 2020 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to a 40-year-old woman of New Washermanpet who was arrested for murdering her husband and staging a suicide drama. Though the suspect was arrested on February 28, Justice P Rajamanickam, after hearing submissions made through video conferencing by the prosecution, granted her interim bail till April 27 on executing own bond for Rs 10,000, citing current situation owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

According to sources, the woman was married to one Thanigaivelan for 22 years. They have a 19-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. The deceased was an alcoholic and used to assault his family. The woman in her petition said that on February 26, Thanigaivelan allegedly came home drunk, quarreled with her and assaulted the children. Later he hanged himself. However, on February 28, the police altered the case to murder and arrested the woman. During probe, it was found that she strangulated her husband and staged a suicide drama.

Special reasons for bail

After several online bail applications were kept pending at the session courts, Principal District Sessions judge R Selvakumar issued a circular stating that there are no staff to process the applications and can be entertained only on special reasons. The circular said that sending reply to each mail is not possible. Urgent bail applications are entertained only on special reasons. Remand cases have been extended till April 30. The office is also working out the possibilities of releasing remand prisoners in consultation with police, said the circular.

Bail on own bond
Madras High Court judge P Rajamanickam granted the woman interim bail till April 27 on executing own bond for Rs 10,000, citing current situation  owing to COVID-19 outbreak

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court COVID-19
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp