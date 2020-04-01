Thanks to COVID-19, woman accused of murdering husband gets interim bail

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted interim bail to a 40-year-old woman of New Washermanpet who was arrested for murdering her husband and staging a suicide drama. Though the suspect was arrested on February 28, Justice P Rajamanickam, after hearing submissions made through video conferencing by the prosecution, granted her interim bail till April 27 on executing own bond for Rs 10,000, citing current situation owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

According to sources, the woman was married to one Thanigaivelan for 22 years. They have a 19-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. The deceased was an alcoholic and used to assault his family. The woman in her petition said that on February 26, Thanigaivelan allegedly came home drunk, quarreled with her and assaulted the children. Later he hanged himself. However, on February 28, the police altered the case to murder and arrested the woman. During probe, it was found that she strangulated her husband and staged a suicide drama.

Special reasons for bail

After several online bail applications were kept pending at the session courts, Principal District Sessions judge R Selvakumar issued a circular stating that there are no staff to process the applications and can be entertained only on special reasons. The circular said that sending reply to each mail is not possible. Urgent bail applications are entertained only on special reasons. Remand cases have been extended till April 30. The office is also working out the possibilities of releasing remand prisoners in consultation with police, said the circular.

Bail on own bond

Madras High Court judge P Rajamanickam granted the woman interim bail till April 27 on executing own bond for Rs 10,000, citing current situation owing to COVID-19 outbreak