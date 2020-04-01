STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

To save us they have to risk their families' safety

When the dust settles, we should not forget sacrifices of the personnel in khaki

Published: 01st April 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

PIC: R SATISH BABU

By JAYANTHI PAWA R
Express News Service

CHENNAI: PRIYA* (9) wonders why everybody stays at home to stay safe from COVID-19 while her mom has to turn up for work. Not just that, she’s no more allowed to hug her mother when she gets back from work, until she has had a bath. Priya’s mother is a policewoman. With COVID- 19 spreading rapidly, there’s fear among family members of police personnel about their safety. While rest of the city is working from home, policemen are working overtime on the field -- running to markets to clear crowds, checking vehicles on roads, spreading awareness in public places -- to contain the spread of the virus.

While they have been preaching social distancing to everyone else, their job doesn’t allow them to practice it for themselves. “We need to go into crowds to clear it out. We have to interact with community members. So distancing is impossible,” says the 32-year-old constable mother of Priya. “For instance, I went to market yesterday. A destitute woman had fainted there, and I had to help her out. I couldn’t go searching for gloves or masks at that moment.

” The policewoman says she depends on a regimen of sanitising her hands and not touching her face unnecessarily after such episodes. However, it’s easier said than done. Her husband Raja* says he is concerned about his wife’s safety. “She calls us half hour before getting home, and I ensure the kids do not go near her as soon as she enters the house,” says Raja. “Everything she brings on her way back from office, including her phone and bag are sanitised before being brought inside the home. Our elder daughter is 15, and understands the process but Priya gets confused.” Ambika, sister of a police inspector in the city echoes the same feelings.

“We are proud of the service she does, but it’s also worrisome.” “The little we can do for her is wake up early and lunch for her. With all hotels and restaurants closed, lunch is a struggle. She does not find the time to come home for lunch,” says Ambika. Sekar*, brother of a police constable at the commissioner’s office gets worried every time he sees the news. “My sister’s work is to issue travel passes to public. I see on TV how many people are crowding to avail passes and that scares me. None of them follow social distancing. A few of them do not even wear masks. I am worried for all police personnel on duty there,” says Sekar. Traffic policemen, who have masks and gloves, are struggling to use them standing under the scorching sun.

Overtime and all over the city

While rest of the city is working from home, policemen are working overtime on the field -- running to markets to clear crowds, checking vehicles on roads, spreading awareness in public places -- to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp