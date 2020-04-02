Sit up and take notice of pandemic, cops tell virus-masked violators

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The lockdown has brought out creative sides of many, going by Instagram and Facebook accounts of the public. But the city police have waked an extra mile to ensure that people stay indoors by inducing some hilarious methods, while also making people aware of the consequences.

On Wednesday, Villivakkam police inspector Rajeesh Babu intercepted a few violators on two-wheelers at the Padi flyover. He made them wear ‘Coronavirus masks’, that were cut in the shape of the virus, and hung placards around their neck.

They were also made to take a pledge saying, “I will not step outside my house. You’ll also not go outside.” This was followed by 10 sit-ups too.

“We have to keep finding innovative methods for the message to reach people. Most of them do not understand the seriousness,” said Rajeesh Babu, adding that more ideas were being thought about to ensure social distancing.

Last week, he had worn a virus-helmet to explain the severity of the pandemic, of which pictures and videos had gone viral on social media too.